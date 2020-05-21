Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 21 May 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 20 May, BADIL – Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency & Refugee Rights reported that on the 72nd anniversary of the Nakba, the NGO and the Global Palestinian Refugee Network (GPRN), in partnership with a number of grassroots movements, organized the lighting of the “Right of Return” torches under the slogan “One People, One Destiny and Our Inevitable Return”. Around the world and simultaneously, Palestinian refugees and internally displaced persons lit torches to reiterate their continued demand for the right to return.

On 20 May, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement and Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights informed that they had sent a joint letter to Israel’s Attorney-General and Military Advocate General, demanding they order the Israeli military to put an immediate end to the harassment of Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza coast and investigate past incidents. The human rights organizations explained that the violence, with which the military enforces the maritime closure on Gaza as a matter of routine, includes measures such as unrestrained use of live fire, sinking of boats, degrading treatment of fishermen, seizure of boats and damage to equipment.

On 19 May, B’Tselem published the report “This is Jerusalem: Violence and Dispossession in Al-‘Esawiyah”. The report covers various aspects of Israel’s policy that have created harsh living conditions in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Jerusalem. B’Tselem describes how the Israeli police has been engaged in a campaign of abuse and collective punishment in that neighborhood, and how operations continue despite the social restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 crisis.

On 17 May, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release to denounce the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen, which led to the injury of two fishermen and damage to their equipment. In the same document, PCHR describes similar incidents by the Israeli naval forces.

On 15 May, Palestinian civil society organizations including Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre, Ramallah Centre for Human Rights Studies and others issued the joint statement “The Nakba at 72: A Legacy of Settler-Colonialism and Apartheid over the Palestinian People”. The NGOs stated, “As we mark 72 years since the Nakba, the Israeli government’s plan to move forward with de jure annexation of parts of the West Bank will become another strategic milestone in Israel’s settler-colonial project” and called for States to guarantee international justice and accountability by supporting a full and thorough investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Situation in Palestine.

On 15 May, Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC), Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network (PNGO) and Palestinian Digital Rights Coalition issued a joint statement condemning the selection of Emi Palmor, former General Director of the Israeli Ministry of Justice, to Facebook’s Oversight Board and raising alarm about the impact that her role will play in further shrinking the space for freedom of expression online and the protection of human rights. The civil society organizations recalled that under her direction, the Israeli Ministry of Justice petitioned Facebook to censor “legitimate speech of human rights defenders and journalists because it was deemed politically undesirable.”

On 15 May, BADIL – Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency & Refugee Rights published the position paper “Trump’s Vision/Deal of the Century: A Move to End the Palestinian Refugee Issue through Serious Breaches of International Law”. The paper provides an analysis of the proposal provided for the Palestinian refugee issue in the US proposal. BADIL explains how the proposal sets out to deny Palestinian refugees and internally displaced persons their right to return, property restitution and compensation –

all of which constitute serious breaches of international law.

On 6 May, Peace Now informed of a letter sent to the Israeli Civil Administration announcing its intention to file a court petition following the announcement by Israel’s provisional Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett, of his plans to advance some 7,000 housing units in the Israeli settlement jurisdiction of Efrat in the occupied West Bank.