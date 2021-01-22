Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 21 January 2021

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

21 January 2021

Middle East

On 21 January, HaMoked -- Centre for the Defence of the Individual filed a petition to Israel's High Court of Justice (HCJ) to demand that Palestinians women aged 50 and up and men aged 55 and up be allowed to enter the Seam Zone in the occupied West Bank, between the Wall and the Green Line, without special permits. The petition was filed after the Israeli military had failed to provide a substantive response to HaMoked's letter on this issue sent in May 2020 arguing that the resultant harm to this group was unreasonable and disproportionate, and concerned their rights of freedom of movement, dignity, property and freedom of occupation.

On 21 January, Al-Haq issued a summary on its participation in and organisation of webinars since the start of the pandemic. The webinars highlighted issues such as decolonisation in Palestine, Israel's collective punishment policy, annexation, Covid-19 under occupation, Palestinian digital rights, Palestine and the International Criminal Court, business and human rights.

On 21 January, the Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO), the Palestinian Human Rights Organisations Council (PHROC) and the Palestinian National Institute for NGOs (PNIN) issued a press release expressing their concern that since the roll-out of a vaccine against Covid-19 in December 2020, the Israeli authorities have implemented their vaccine policy in a discriminatory, unlawful manner by disregarding their obligations to Palestinian healthcare.

On 20 January, Peace Now issued the press release "2,572 Settlement Housing Units in Tenders are Published on the Eve of the Change in Government in Washington", explaining that 75 per cent of the tender units are in settlements that Israel would likely be forced to vacate under a permanent agreement. Peace Now also criticized that Prime Minister Netanyahu sought to pass a cabinet decision to legalize six new outposts and neighbourhoods, as well as allocating resources toward the legalization of many more outposts.

On 19 January, Al-Haq and Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights (CLAIHR) informed they filed a joint motion seeking leave to appeal to the Canadian Supreme Court, to appeal the decision in the Kattenburg v. Canada (Attorney General), 2019 FC 1003 case, addressing the labelling of Israeli settlement products from the Occupied Palestinian Territory as "Product of Israel". The motion argues that product labelling of commercial goods originating from Israeli settlements should give due consideration to international human rights obligations Canada is bound to as per international law.

On 18 January, The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) informed about its appeal to Israel's Ministry of Education for banning specific human rights organizations from speaking at schools in the Haifa district because they refer to Israel as an "apartheid state". ACRI called on the Ministry to give schools the freedom to hold pluralistic and critical discussions on controversial issues and to support educators throughout the process.

On 17 January, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights welcomed the Palestinian President's decree to hold parliamentary and presidential elections later this year. In this regard, the NGO informed it is launching a comprehensive campaign to spread awareness on political participation.

On 14 January, Gisha -- Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement informed that it had sent a letter to Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) calling for immediate action to allow students from Gaza to exit the enclave to reach their academic institutions abroad, against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing prohibition on almost all travel via Erez Crossing.