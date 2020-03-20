Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 19 March 2020

Middle East

On 19 March, B’Tselem issued a press release “Abuse of Palestinians overrides fear of COVID-19”. The NGO criticized the continuing abuse of Palestinians in al-‘Esawiyahin Jerusalem by Israeli police, including “false arrests of minors” and argued that Border Police and Special Patrol Unit officers”invade the crowded neighborhood daily, even at night, and more so on weekends, for no apparent reason and initiate friction with the residents.”B’Tselem warned that the police conduct was jeopardizing public safety and violating the medical guidelines on social isolation.

On 18 March, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement provided an update on travel through Erez and Rafah crossings into Gaza, which is “still severely limited due to Coronavirus measures,” while Kerem Shalom Crossing, Gaza’s only commercial crossing for transit of goods, is operating as usual. Gisha highlighted that any decisions to limit access must be based on “legitimate concerns for public health” and that “Israel must allow humanitarian access under the widest possible interpretation of the term given the circumstances.”

On 18 March, Peace Now published its “Settlement Construction Report 2019”, highlighting an increase of 25% in yearly construction average under the current U.S. Administration. Peace Now reported that there were 11 new outposts established throughout the West Bank including in the vicinity of E1, East Jerusalem and Khan Al-Ahmar and 1,917 new housing units began construction in 2019. Peace Now’s Settlement Watch annual construction report for 2019 revealed that these constructions were “largely focused in isolated settlements and in areas that are highly problematic in terms of a two-State solution.”

On 17 March, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release to demand that health and humanitarian standards are applied to COVID-19 quarantine centers inthe Gaza Strip. PCHR highlighted the importance of precautionary measures at the Gaza Strips’ border crossings of Rafah and Erez and the necessity of quarantine for Palestinians returning from abroad for the sake of public safety. It also called for the Ministry of Health to uphold health and safety standards at the centers and for the international community and World Health Organization (WHO) to pressure Israeli authorities to allow the entry of medical supplies and equipment necessary for Coronavirus medical examination.

On 16 March, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), Al-Haq, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights and Al-Dameer Association for Human Rightssubmitted their joint observations to the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC), after the Office of the Prosecutor concluded its preliminary investigation on the situation in Palestine and announced that the Court’s territorial jurisdiction extends to the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967, namely the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

On 16 March, Addameer – Prisoner Support and Human Rights Associationdenounced the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Addameer stated that prisons are over-crowded, rooms and cells are small and lack proper ventilation, and the Israeli Prison Services are yet to take clear preventive measures.

On 15 March, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel reported that 475 lawyers in Israel are demanding that Israel Bar Association (IBA) rescind its request to submit an amicus curiae legal opinion to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in advance of its pending deliberations on the pressing question of territorial jurisdiction in relation to the “Situation in Palestine.” The lawyers contended that the IBA decision was “strictly political in motive and intended to support the Israeli government’s positions entrenching occupation.”