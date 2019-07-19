19 Jul 2019

Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 19 July 2019

Report
from UN Information Centres
Middle East

  • On 16 July, Al-Haq reported on its advocacy efforts during the 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva (23 June – 12 July), where its efforts were focused on the UN database of businesses involved with Israeli settlements pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 31/36 (2016). The NGO had partnered with the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) and 11.11.11. Belgium to meet with Member States and urge them to support the release of the database. Al-Haq, Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and CIHRS had also delivered a joint oral intervention under “Item 4: Human Rights situations that require the Council’s attention” which focused on “discriminatory Israeli laws targeting the Palestinian population”.

Europe

  • On 18 July, Amnesty International announced it had joined the legal case brought by Human Rights Watch to challenge the legality of the Israeli government’s decision to revote the work permit of Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, calling the expulsion an ”unreasonable and disproportionate restriction on the rights to freedom of expression and association” in an amicus curia briefing submitted to the Israeli Supreme Court. The court is scheduled to hear the case on 25 July.

  • On 16 July Amnesty International called on Trip Advisor, AirBnB, Expedia and Booking.com to stop listing properties and tourist attractions in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. It stated that these companies were “sustaining an illegal situation and fuelling human rights violations against Palestinians, by driving tourism to illegal Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land.” The statement made a clear distinction between settlement economy and the Israeli economy and explained that the NGO was not calling for a boycott on Israel.

United Nations

