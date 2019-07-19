Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 19 July 2019

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

Middle East

On 16 July, Al-Haq reported on its advocacy efforts during the 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva (23 June – 12 July), where its efforts were focused on the UN database of businesses involved with Israeli settlements pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 31/36 (2016). The NGO had partnered with the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) and 11.11.11. Belgium to meet with Member States and urge them to support the release of the database. Al-Haq, Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and CIHRS had also delivered a joint oral intervention under “Item 4: Human Rights situations that require the Council’s attention” which focused on “discriminatory Israeli laws targeting the Palestinian population”.

Europe

On 18 July, Amnesty International announced it had joined the legal case brought by Human Rights Watch to challenge the legality of the Israeli government’s decision to revote the work permit of Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, calling the expulsion an ”unreasonable and disproportionate restriction on the rights to freedom of expression and association” in an amicus curia briefing submitted to the Israeli Supreme Court. The court is scheduled to hear the case on 25 July.

On 16 July Amnesty International called on Trip Advisor, AirBnB, Expedia and Booking.com to stop listing properties and tourist attractions in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. It stated that these companies were “sustaining an illegal situation and fuelling human rights violations against Palestinians, by driving tourism to illegal Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land.” The statement made a clear distinction between settlement economy and the Israeli economy and explained that the NGO was not calling for a boycott on Israel.

United Nations

On 17 July, the Humanitarian Coordinator Mr. Jamie McGoldrick, the Director of West Bank Operations for UNWRA Ms. Gwyn Lewis and the Head of OHCHR in the occupied Palestinian territory Mr. James Heenan issued a joint statement to call on Israeli authorities to halt plans for demolitions in Sur Bahir (Jerusalem Governorate), describing demolitions and forces evictions as “some of the multiple pressures generating a risk of forcible transfer for many Palestinians in the West Bank.” They also requested that Israel “implement fair planning policies that allow Palestinian residents of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the ability to meet their housing and development needs, in line with its obligations as an occupying power.”

