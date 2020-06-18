Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 18 June 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 17 June, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel echoed a warning from UN human rights experts, during the 16 June UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, that Israel’s annexation of the West Bank will be the “vision of 21st century apartheid.” In its statement, Adalah called on the United Nations and the international community to oppose Israel’s looming annexation of large swaths of the occupied West Bank and to push for the dismantling of all Israeli settlements. Adalah warned that annexation would “normalize Israel’s colonial project and amounts to apartheid via the continued expansion and construction of illegal settlements, displacement and dispossession of Palestinians and demographic manipulation.”

On 17 June, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies delivered a joint statement on behalf of 114 Palestinian, regional, and international civil society organizations, “sending a strong message to UN Member States that now is the time to recognize Israel’s establishment and perpetuation of an apartheid regime over the Palestinian people as a whole, including Palestinians on both sides of the Green Line and Palestinian refugees and exiles abroad” during the 43rd Regular Sessions of the UN Human Rights Council under item 9 on racial discrimination and xenophobia. The NGOs called on all UN Member States to follow South Africa’s and Namibia’s lead and to take a “courageous stand against Israeli apartheid […].”

On 17 June, Mossawa Centre – The Advocacy Centre for Arab Citizens in Israel held the webinar “Annexation: What Does it Really Mean? A Look Through the Eyes of the Palestinian Minority in Israel” with Mossawa Centre founder Jafar Farah and former member of the Israeli parliament Hanna Swaid. The discussion was moderated by former legal advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team Diana Buttu.

On 16 June, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights made an oral intervention on behalf of

43 NGOs at the 43rd Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council under item 7 on “Human Rights Situation in Palestine and Other Occupied Arab Territories”, calling on Israel to lift its illegal closure of Gaza. The NGOs reiterated the warning that Gaza would become uninhabitable during 2020 should Israel fail to lift the illegal closure and called on Member States to “live up to their responsibility to bring Israel’s illegal closure of Gaza to an end and to uphold the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination and return.”

On 14 June, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement issued the press release “The Rights of Gaza’s Civilian Population must be Protected” urging Israel to identify an immediate solution to meet the urgent needs of the Strip’s residents, especially patients in need of life-saving treatment outside the Strip, and to maintain operations at the Kerem Shalom Crossing with Israel while allowing for uninterrupted supply of goods to and from the Strip. Gisha also called on Israel to prepare, publish and implement an exit strategy from the pandemic lockdown at the Erez Crossing that includes the removal of restrictions on movement of people and goods that preceded the pandemic and meets the needs of Gaza’s residents for health and safety.

On 13 June, Al-Haq called on Ireland, in light of its campaigning for a 2020-2021 term on the UN Security Council, to pass the Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018, first introduced by Senator Frances Black, which, if made law, would prohibit the import and sale of goods and services produced in illegal settlements located in territories under military occupation. Al-Haq underlined that the bill was compatible with EU law and was also necessary for Ireland to pass in order to meet its obligations under international law.

On 13 June, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Al-Haq, Al-Dameer Association for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights issued the report “International Criminal Court: Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Public Response to the Pre-Trial Chamber Request of 26 May 2020” in which they summarized their position on the Court’s jurisdiction, invoking special agreements under the Fourth Geneva Convention and the absence of effect of the Oslo Accords on the Court’s exercise of territorial jurisdiction. The Palestinian NGOs also called the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to rescind or at least shorten the deadline the 26 May 2020 Order allows for Israel to respond in the present context of its planned annexation of the Palestinian territory in July 2020.

On 11 June, Peace Now issued the press release “High Court Rejects Expropriation Law – Here’s Why” in reference to the cancellation of the “Law for the Regularization of Settlement in Judea and Samaria” by the Israeli Hight Court of Justice, following a 2017 petition of Peace Now, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) and Yesh Din and other petitions by a host of Palestinian NGOs. Peace Now explains how the law violated the rights to equality and property and does not serve a legitimate purpose.