Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 18 November 2021

Middle East

In November 2021, B'Tselem published the report "State Business: Israel's misappropriation of land in the West Bank through settler violence". Using case studies, B'Tselem argued that the Israeli authorities have misappropriated land from Palestinian shepherding and farming communities in the West Bank through systemic, ongoing violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers living near them, with the full support of state authorities.

On 15 November, Peace Now informed that the Israeli Ministry of Housing has established a new settlement in the occupied West Bank near of the Ariel settlement without a public debate and government decision. According to the NGO, the construction phase of this new settlement started following the Ministry of Housing's decision on 24 October 2021 to issue tenders of housing units in several settlements, including 731 housing units in the settlement of Ariel. Peace Now claimed that this new settlement is separated from Ariel, and that it will block completely all the development potential of the Palestinian West Bank town of Salfit and its surroundings.

On 13 November, Al-Haq informed that the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC), along with the Community Action Center/Al-Quds University and the Civic Coalition for Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem, submitted an urgent appeal to six UN Special Rapporteurs urging them to pursue all measures at their disposal to stop Israel's plan to annex East Jerusalem through a land title settlement and registration plan.

On 11 November, 7amleh informed that 72 representatives from the Palestinian private sector -- including prominent Palestinian businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs and freelancers -- sent an open letter to PayPal's CEO, Dan Schulman, calling on the company to expand its services to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On 9 November, Al-Haq published the brief "Intersectional Oppression, the Aggravated Impacts of Climate Change on Palestinian Women". The CSO emphasized that Palestinian women, who hold a central productive, reproductive and community-managing role within Palestinian households, will be more strongly impacted by the adverse effects of climate change in terms of water shortages, agricultural severance, and resource exhaustion. The brief is part of a series on climate change, its adverse effects and the Israeli occupation, published in the context of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26.

On 8 November, 7amleh published a report "The Expansion of Digital Surveillance in Jerusalem and Impact on Palestinians Rights", which examines the impact of biometric monitoring and digital surveillance in East Jerusalem. The findings of the report demonstrate how intensified and increasingly high-tech surveillance has led to the erosion of civil and political rights for Palestinian residents of the city, constrained freedom of movement, impeded Palestinian residents' right to privacy and eroded Palestinians' freedom of expression on and offline.