Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News - 17 March 2022

On 16 March, Badil published the report "Denial of Palestinian Use and Access to Land: Summary of Israeli Law and Policies". This new paper offers an overview of the different law and policies enacted by Israel to acquire the maximum amount of land with the minimum number of Palestinians. The paper highlights that Israel's strategy is manifested in two complementary mechanisms: de facto and de jure land confiscation.

On 16 March, B'Tselem published an article informing that Israeli authorities severely restricted Palestinian freedom of movement in the Nablus area for over a month following security incidents in Homesh settlement, disrupting life for tens of thousands of Palestinians. The article further included several testimonies of Palestinians affected by these severe restrictions of movement.

On 15 March, Al-Haq, on behalf of partner organizations, delivered an oral statement during the interactive dialogue at the Human Rights Council 49th session with the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Ms. Fionnuala Ní Aoláin. The statement addressed the issue of Israel's designation of six leading Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations as "terrorist organizations" under its Counter-Terrorism Law of 2016, highlighting the serious effects of such criminalization based on secret evidence.

On 14 March, Peace Now published an article informing that a group of settlers established a new agricultural outpost, around 400 meters from the houses of the Palestinian village of Battir, west of Bethlehem in the heart of an area that was declared in 2014 by UNESCO as a "World Heritage site in Danger". The location of the outpost is allegedly part of the settlers' attempt to create a corridor of Israeli presence between the city of Bethlehem and the Palestinian villages west of it, including Hussan and Battir, and to undermine the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state. Peace Now added that settlers tried to establish an outpost in this same place three years ago.

On 14 March, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) launched a 16- day awareness raising campaign on what CIHRS considers Israel's crime of apartheid, in conjunction with the current Human Rights Council session. According to CIHRS, this 16-day campaign is part of longer-term efforts to shed light on Israel's crime of apartheid and encourage more countries to publicly recognize and condemn it, whether through joint written statements and appeals, oral interventions before the Council, or in public and private side events and meetings on the side-lines of the session, in which UN experts and representatives of diplomatic missions participate.

On 10 March, JLAC published an article informing that the Israeli parliament passed the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law (Temporary Order) on that day. According to JLAC, the law sweepingly prohibits Palestinian residents of Jerusalem or citizens of the Green Line from applying for family unification with their spouses who are Palestinian residents or citizens of the West Bank or the Gaza Strip unless the male spouse is over the age of 35 and the female spouse is over the age of 25. On 13 March, Adalah informed that it filed a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court in its own name and on behalf of three Palestinian families against this Law. The petition demands that the Law be revoked, as it is discriminatory, violates fundamental constitutional rights and is contrary to international Law. Association Belgo-Palestinienne also published an article criticizing the Law.

On 10 March, Badil published a Statement by the Global Palestinian Refugee Network (GPRN) declaring that targeted campaigns are currently being implemented by Israeli authorities aiming to abolish UNRWA, deny the rights of Palestinian refugees, criminalize legitimate Palestinian resistance, equate freedom fighters with terrorists. GPRN called on their supporters to confront and expose what they consider the attempts of Israel and some Western donor countries to abolish UNRWA and change its mandate through their imposition of political and security conditions, among other measures.