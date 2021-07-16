Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 15 July 2021

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

15 July 2021

Middle East

On 14 July, Peace Now informed that the Israeli Jerusalem Higher Planning Council had sent a summoning for a hearing on 9 August to discuss the objections filed by Peace Now, Ir Amim and others to build 3,412 housing units in the E1 area east of the City in the occupied West Bank. Peace Now warned that the plan poses a real threat for the chance for peace and the two-State solution as it cuts across the West Bank and prevents the Palestinian development of the area between Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

On 13 July, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights condemned Israel's decision to withhold tax revenue owed to the Palestinian Authority and called for urgent international intervention. Israel's decision to reduce, cut or harm Palestinian sources of income would have far-reaching impacts on the well-being of the entire occupied Palestinian population, especially the two million Palestinians living in the blockaded Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian suffering amounts to an unlawful collective punishment under international law.

On 12 July, Gisha -- Legal Centre for Freedom Movement issued the press release "Israel's Restrictions on Crossings with Gaza Harm the Economy, Civilian Infrastructure and the Rights of Residents" after Israel continued to prevent the entry into the Gaza Strip of thousands of items that residents need, including raw materials, items and spare parts essential for production in many industries and water infrastructure.

On 12 July, Ir Amim held the webinar "Al-Walaja: A Community in Danger -- A Conversation on the Threat of Mass Demolition" with the NGO's planning policy researchers and Ibrahim Alaaraj, a member of Walaja's Resident Planning Committee. The panel discussed the imminent danger of demolition facing Walaja, a Palestinian village on the southern periphery of Jerusalem.

On 12 July, Al-Haq called on the UN Special Procedures to immediately and urgently intervene to exercise the authority associated with their mandate, to secure the immediate and unconditional release of Palestinian activist Khalida Jarrar by the Israeli authorities on humanitarian grounds so she could attend the funeral of her daughter.

On 10 July, Al-Haq informed it sent a written submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Guarantees of Non-Recurrence pursuant to a call for input to inform his October 2021 report on transitional justice measure and the legacy of human rights violations in colonial contexts. Al-Haq's submission urged the Special Rapporteur to recognize and address Israel's settler-colonial regime, called on the UN and its Member States to enable and facilitate the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes and ensure restitution of property, and urged the UN Human Rights Council to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the historical injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people.

On 9 July, B'Tselem issued the press release "Court Sanctioned War Crime Committed in Broad Daylight" to denounce the attempted forcible transfer against residents of Khirbet Humsah in the northern Jordan Valley. B'Tselem said that the attempted expulsion was carried out with the approval of Israel's High Court of Justice and underlined that the International Criminal Court (ICC) would have to assess the responsibility of justices as well as ministers and top military commanders as part of its investigation of Israel.