Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 15 April 2020

15 April 2020

Middle East

On 15 April, B’Tselem issued the report “Spike in Settler Violence During Pandemic: Palestinians and Homes Repeatedly Attacked” in which the NGO has documented 50 incidents of settler violence towards Palestinians across the West Bank. B’Tselem reported that “Israeli settlers are attacking Palestinian shepherds on pastureland, entering villages, attacking residents and destroying their property” despite the coronavirus crisis.

On 14 April, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel reported that following its petition to the Israeli Supreme Court, on 13 April Israel committed to open health clinics and coronavirus testing centres for some 150,000 Palestinians living in East Jerusalem neighborhoods beyond the Separation Wall. The petition was filed jointly with the Civic Coalition for Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem.

On 14 April, Al-Haq, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and others issued a joint urgent appeal to the UN Special Rapporteurs, including on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, on the need to uphold the rights and dignity of Palestinian workers employed in Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations urged the UN Special Rapporteurs to call on Israel to cease impeding prevention and mitigation efforts on the ground, to test all Palestinian workers returning to the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and to uphold the right of Palestinian workers to adequate housing, water and sanitation to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

On 14 April, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), jointly with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS), organized the online workshop “Gaza Strip and Coronavirus, Reality and Health Challenges”. The workshop, which was attended by representatives of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the WHO, the private health sector and civil society organizations, touched on Israel’s ban on importing medical devices and equipment to the Gaza Strip as well as WHO financial support to Gazan hospitals for COVID-19 testing kits, essential drugs and medical supplies.

On 13 April, Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP) launched a petition demanding that Israeli authorities take immediate action to release all Palestinian child detainees in Israeli prisons in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the compromised sanitary conditions in Israeli prisons.

On 11 April, BADIL – Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights issued a press release to demand that UNRWA fulfils its responsibility to address the COVID-19 outbreak among Palestine refugees by preparing an emergency plan to deal with the inadequate living conditions and humanitarian consequences of the pandemic among the refugee population, including the interruption of income streams in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in particular. BADIL also called on UNRWA to establish and equip field clinics to deal with the spread of COVID-19 and on WHO to allocate a special budget for intervention in the camps in coordination with the health sector of the host countries.