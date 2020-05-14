Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 14 May 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 14 May, BADIL – Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights issued a statement on “The Unity and Struggle of the Palestinian People to End the Ongoing Nakba”. BADIL stated that “the reliance on international condemnation and fledgling political will has proven to be an ineffective strategy that has failed in stopping Israeli policies and practices of annexation, colonization, forcible transfer and displacement and apartheid in Mandatory Palestine” and that the implementation of a human rights-based approach dictated by international law that include Israel’s accountability was the only way to achieve the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

On 14 May, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement provided an update on the situation at the Gaza Strip crossings, informing that residents have now been able to return to the Strip via the Rafah Crossing from Egypt for the first time since it had been closed in March as part of measures taken to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Travel through Erez Crossing to/from Israel has been limited largely to patients with life-threatening illnesses unrelated to COVID-19. Gisha said it continued to urge Israel to lift ongoing access restrictions to ensure economic activity to the greatest possible extent and protect food security in the Strip.

On 14 May, Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) concluded a training course on “Human Rights and Mechanisms to Promote the Right to Health”. The course was organized under the project “Promote, Respect and Fulfill the Right to the Highest Attainable Standard of Health in the Gaza Strip” implemented in partnership with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society and funded by the European Union.

On 11 May, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel reported that it had petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court to demand fair and equitable budgets for Arab municipalities for financial damages caused during the two months of the COVID-19 crisis. Adalah lamented that Israeli government policies have resulted in allocations to Arab local municipalities amounting to just 1.7 per cent of aid provided to all local municipalities nationwide, resulting in severe economic crises in Arab municipalities.

On 11 May, Al-Haq announced the publication of its report “Annexing a City: Israel’s Illegal Measures to Annex Jerusalem Since 1948”. The report seeks to highlight the legal status of the City of Jerusalem, as well as to outline Israel’s policies imposed on Palestinians in Jerusalem, which have changed the physical, social, economic, and cultural landscape of the city, and the effects such changes have had on the Palestinian population. It also illustrates how the shift in the United States’ policy on Jerusalem after December 2017 effectively green-lighted a number of illegal Israeli unilateral measures, including bills and laws, that aim to secure its full control over the City.