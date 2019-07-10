Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 14 June 2019

Middle East

On 12 June, Al-Haq issued a statement condemning the comments made by US Ambassador to Israel Friedman during his interview with the New York Times, according to which Israel has “the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank […] under certain circumstances.” Al-Haq stated that Friedman “encouraged Israel to commit flagrant violations of international law, in full contempt of Palestinians’ inalienable and non-negotiable human rights.” The NGO called on the U.S. to clarify its position on Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank and to confirm whether the Ambassador’s statements represent current US policy, “in contravention of international law.”

On 12 June, B’Tselem issued a press release to condemn the “deliberate targeting” of homes in Gaza by Israel, in reference to another round of hostilities between Israel and militant organizations in Gaza on 3-6 May. B’Tselem stated that “common sense and past experience have proven, time and again, that Israel cannot unleash military power in Gaza without unbearable, lethal consequences for civilians there – including the killing of women and children.” The NGO called for the international community to reject the claim made by Israel that the attacks are conform to international humanitarian law.

On 12 June, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued the fact sheet “Gaza Strip: Attacks in the Border Areas and their Consequences”. PCHR explained that Israeli forces have escalated their attacks against Palestinian civilians, including farmers and fishers, preventing them from safe and free access to their lands and fishing areas, in violation of their rights to security, personal safety and protection of property. PCHR also argued that the enforcement of a “buffer zone” by Israel through the use of live fire, which has often led to the direct targeting of civilians, was a war crime and in grave violation of the Geneva Conventions.

On 9 June, Addameer – Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association published the report “Education within the Israeli Prisons: A deliberate Policy to De-educate”, based on interviews it conducted, jointly with Terre des Hommes (TdH) Italy, with Palestinian children from East Jerusalem between September and December 2018. Addameer shared the findings, which revealed that 25 per cent of children did not receive any education during detention, while the rest received education that was evaluated as inadequate and not in line with their needs. Addameer called on the Israeli authorities to respect the right to education and meet its obligations towards Jerusalemite children.

On 5 June, The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) issued the report “Israel established dual regime in the West Bank”, to denounce a sequence of laws and decisions to institutionalize a discriminatory rule of annexation and occupation. These include the Illegal Outpost Regulation Law; the transfer of all Palestinian’s petitions from the High Court of Justice to the Jerusalem District Court, the application of the Higher Education Law to academic institutions in the settlements, and the amendment of the Prohibition of Discrimination in Products Law. ACRI explained that these laws were not only intended to benefit the settlers and harm the rights of the Palestinian resident, they also undermine fundamental principles of the laws of belligerent occupation.