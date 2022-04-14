Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News - 14 April 2022

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE. NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 12 April, Al-Haq published the video “Introduction to International Humanitarian Law in the Palestinian Context”. The film includes an introduction and discussion of the foundations and principles of IHL as well as an exploration of the concept of occupation, citing relevant international legislation including the Geneva Conventions and Hague Regulations.

On 11 April, Al Mezan published an article informing that it delivered, with partners, ten oral statements under various Agenda Items during the 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, which took place from 28 February to 1 April 2022. The session was marked by the release of the latest report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Professor Michael Lynk, which concluded that Israel’s rule over the Occupied Palestinian Territory amounts to apartheid. Among other interventions, Al Mezan also addressed the Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, whose latest report acknowledged Israel’s policy of spatial segregation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

On 11 April, Al-Haq published an article asking the international community to intervene to stop escalating violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces and settlers. Al-Haq informed that eight Palestinians were killed, including two women and one child, since the beginning of Ramadan. The escalation comes as a response to a number of attacks in Israel, with Israel reportedly increasing troops deployed in the West Bank and launching several operations in Jenin refugee camp.

On 10 April, 7amleh released its “Quarterly Report of the Palestinian digital rights violations” that took place in the period between January and April 2022. The reporting period has been calm regarding major political and social events in the Palestinian society, but the daily practices of Israel forces, and the daily treatment of companies that affect many digital rights, continued, showing a clear bias against the digital rights of Palestinians.

On 7 April, Al Mezan issued a press release to mark World Health Day, recalling that access to health in the Gaza Strip is marked by persistent obstacles, risks and threats to health, which prevent universal health coverage and the realization of integrated approaches and health programs aimed at localizing health services. These circumstances drive Palestinian patients, notably oncology and cardiology patients, whose treatment is unavailable in Gaza to seek medical treatment outside the Strip. However, Israeli authorities impose restrictions on patients’ freedom of movement through a discriminatory permit system that arbitrarily limits exit permits and prevents many Palestinian patients from accessing hospitals and medical care outside of Gaza.

Europe

On 11 April, Amnesty International published an article informing that hundreds of Palestinian administrative detainees, without prior trial or charge, completed a 100-day boycott of Israel’s military courts. Amnesty International stressed that this action underscores the need to end this unjust practice which helps maintain Israel’s system of apartheid against Palestinians. The article further informed that nearly all the 490 Palestinian administrative detainees currently being held by Israel began a collective boycott on 1 January 2022, by refusing to participate in military court procedures that lack due process and are used merely to rubber stamp arbitrary detention.

On 7 April, Association Belgo-Palestinienne informed that the Palestinian university of Birzeit, located in the West Bank, raised concerns over a new procedure allowing the Israeli Ministry of Defence to determine which foreign professors, researchers and students will be allowed to join Palestinian universities from May 2022. According to the article, this measure will severely limit the number of teachers and students allowed to enrol in Palestinian Universities, which could impede the capacity of these universities to operate.

United Nations

On 27 April, the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will convey the virtual event “Al-Khalil/Hebron – A case study for the impact of Israeli settlements on Palestinian rights under occupation”. This event will highlight the critical situation caused by Israel’s ongoing illegal settlement campaign in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and its impact on the rights of the Palestinian people. The event will be held in virtual format, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm (NY time); it will be livestreamed on UN Web TV.

On 10 April, OCHA published its Protection of Civilians Report covering the period 22 March – 4 April 2022. OCHA highlighted an increase in the number of fatalities and injuries of Israeli and Palestinian civilians during several attacks and Israeli Security forces operations. Since the beginning of Ramadan, Israeli forces have also intensified their presence in and around the Old City of Jerusalem, including outside the Damascus Gate. Furthermore, the Israeli authorities demolished or confiscated 21 Palestinian-owned structures in Area C of the West Bank, citing the lack of Israeli-issued building permits.

This newsletter informs about recent and upcoming activities of Civil Society Organizations affiliated with the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. The Committee and the Division for Palestinian Rights of the UN Secretariat provide the information “as is” without warranty of any kind, and do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, or reliability of the information contained in the websites linked in the newsletter.