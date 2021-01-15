Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News –14 January 2021

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

14 January 2021

Middle East

On 14 January, Adalah -- The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel issued a press release to demand Israel provides immediate Covid-19 vaccines for Palestinian Jerusalemites living behind the Wall, for example the residents of Kufr Aqab and Sh'afat refugee camp. Adalah lamented Israel had not established any Covid-19 vaccination stations to serve these neighbourhoods although its residents have suffered from skyrocketing rates of infection and morbidity.

On 14 January, the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC) and the Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO) issued a press release to express their concern about the discriminatory way Israeli authorities have implemented policy since commencing the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, disregarding their obligations to Palestinians' healthcare. The Palestinian networks called on Israel to immediately comply with its obligations under international law to the occupied population in Gaza and West Bank, including East Jerusalem, by ensuring the provision of vaccines to all persons in the territory under its control as well as to Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli facilities.

On 13 January, Peace Now issued the press release "Hundreds of Settlements Units to Be Advanced Ahead of Biden Presidency" where it informed that Israel had approved a combined 684 units at minimum, to be advanced in a plan to retroactively legalize the outpost of Havat Yair. Peace Now said that the upcoming round of advancements represents the first in 2021, following a record year for units in plans advanced in 2020 and will come out four days before the US presidential inauguration.

On 12 January, B'Tselem published the report "A Regime of Jewish Supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is Apartheid". The paper analyses how the Israeli regime works to advance its goals in the entire area under its control, presents the principles that guide the regime, demonstrates how it implements them and concludes that such a regime fulfils the definition of 'apartheid'. Points tackled by B'Tselem in the paper include taking over land for Jews while crowding Palestinians in enclaves, restriction of Palestinians' freedom of movement and denial of their right to political participation.

On 11 January, five Israeli human rights organizations -- Physicians for Human Rights/Israel, Adalah, HaMoked and Rabbis for Human Rights -- informed they petitioned Israel's High Court of Justice against the decision of the Minister of Public Security to prohibit the Israel Prison Service (IPS) from vaccinating prisoners at this time. The petitioning organizations demand the IPS be ordered to vaccinate the entire prisoner population according to the prioritization set by the Ministry of Health (prisoners aged 60 and older or with pre-existing medical conditions) and requested the High Court to void the Minister's decision to prioritize the vaccination of prison staff, at the expense of prisoners.

On 11 January, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights and the Independent Commission for Human Rights hosted a reception in honour of Mr. Issam Younis, Al Mezan's Director-General, upon his receipt of the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law. Al Mezan said that this joint French and German prize has been awarded annually to human rights defenders who have made an exceptional contribution to the protection and promotion of human rights in their countries.