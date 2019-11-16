Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 14 November 2019

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 14 November, B’Tselem issued a report on the Israel Ministry of Interior’s demolition of houses in East Jerusalem built without permits. B’Tselem found that in 2019 Israeli authorities had demolished more Palestinian homes than in any other year in the past 15 years. From 2004 to 2018, Israeli authorities demolished 54 residential units per year on average; while by the end of September 2019 they had demolished 140 units.

On 14 November, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement reported that despite a ceasefire agreement in Gaza between Palestinian factions and Israel going into effect early that morning, Kerem Shalom Crossing remained closed for exit and entrance of goods to and from the Strip, other than for entrance of fuel destined for Gaza’s power plant, leading to significant financial losses for farmers and agricultural suppliers. Gisha also reported that the Erez Crossing remained closed as well, except for cancer patients and Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. Gisha emphasized that Israel had an obligation to allow the continued provision of necessities to residents of Gaza and to protect their fundamental right to freedom of movement.

On 12 November, Al-Haq, BADIL, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, Addameer, the Civic Coalition for Palestinian Rights in Jerusalem, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and Habitat International Coalition – Housing and Land Rights Network submitted a comprehensive 60-page report to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) ahead of Israel’s upcoming review in December 2019. According to the report, Israel has created an institutionalized apartheid regime of systematic domination and oppression over the Palestinian people as a whole in violation of its obligation under Article 3 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

On 12 November, Oxfam Country Director for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Shane Stevenson applauded the EU Court of Justice ruling on labelling illegal Israeli settlements products, saying “It is an important step in the right direction for the Palestinian people carrying the burdens of settlement expansion. These settlements are illegal under international law. They are violating the rights and freedoms of Palestinians and further entrench poverty in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Consumers have a right to know the origin of the products they purchase, and the impact these purchases have on people’s lives.”

On 12 November, Peace Now praised the decision of the European Court of Justice to mandate the labelling of products from Israeli settlements. The group said, “Now is the time to call on businesses on the other side of the Green Line to come home and bring their activities into Israel […].” In its ruling on 12 November 2019, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had stated that “Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance. […] Consumers have no way of knowing, in the absence of any information capable of enlightening them in that respect, that a foodstuff comes from a locality or a set of localities constituting a settlement established in one of those territories in breach of the rules of international humanitarian law.”