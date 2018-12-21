Civil Society and The Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 14 December 2018

This page may contain links to third-party Web sites. The linked sites are not under the control of the United Nations and the United Nations is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site. The United Nations provides these links only as a convenience, and the inclusion of a link or reference does not imply endorsement of the linked site by the United Nations. This newsletter is a project of the Division for Palestinian Rights, and is intended to provide information on NGO activities relevant to the question of Palestine . NGOs interested in contributing information on their activities should communicate it by email.The Division reserves the right to make the final selection with regard to material to be included in this newsletter. It cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information.

Middle East

On 10 December, the French National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH) awarded the “Human Rights Award of the French Republic” to B’Tselem and Al-Haq Executive Directors Hagai El-Ad and Shawan Jabarin, respectively. In the ceremony, El-Ad addressed the pressure exerted by the Israeli government on France’s decision-makers, saying, “The hysterical response by Israeli government officials, attempting to prevent this prize from being awarded, illustrates the reality within which we work: propaganda, lies, and threats […].”

On 10 December, Al-Haq issued an article “The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Ongoing Nakba: 70 Years, Rights abuses, and Israeli impunity,” in commemoration of the UN General Assembly having adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on 10 December 1948. The article highlights how UDHR, an important tool reflecting norms of customary international law, grants Palestinian refugees the right to return to their country and establishes the prohibition of discrimination, including in territories under “limitation of sovereignty” such as the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It also focuses on the lack of Israel’s accountability, considered as the key to ending violations against Palestinians.

On 10 December, The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) published its annual position paper regarding the state of human rights in Israel, on the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The paper indicates that “2018 was characterized by a well-planned effort to undermine various state institutions, to silence any criticism of the government, and to harm minority rights in Israel.” It focuses particularly on the advancing of legislation aimed at damaging the status or rights of the Arab minority in Israel and “blurring the legal boundary between the sovereign state of Israel and the occupied territories.”

On 10 December, as part of “16 Days of Activism Campaign to End Violence against Women and Girls,” the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) organized the workshop “Mechanisms of Providing Protection for Women subject to Violence,” in Gaza. The main recommendations of the workshop included better coordination and cooperation between civil society organizations providing services to women and the importance of access for affected women to the proper services.

On 9 December, Gisha- Legal Center for Freedom of Movement reported the concerns of Gazan farmers in the strawberry sector, as Gaza growers and suppliers met recently with Israeli officials at Erez crossing. They raised three main issues: a severe shortage in soil disinfectants and fertilizers, which Israel bans from entering Gaza; the lack of travel permits for farmers due to alleged security reasons; and the storage conditions at Kerem Shalom crossing. Gisha calls for Israeli authorities to respond to the “legitimate demands of growers and suppliers in Gaza.”