Civil Society and The Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 14 September 2018

Middle East

On 9 September, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights condemned the continued use of lethal and other excessive force by the Israeli forces against peaceful demonstrations and urged the international community to provide meaningful protection for unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip. According to Al Mezan on 7 September, Israeli forces located to the east of the separation fence fired live ammunition, plastic-coated bullets, and tear gas canisters at unarmed Palestinians protesters, killing two children and wounding 120 others.

On 8 September, B’Tselem urged the European Union to act urgently to prevent the destruction of the Khan al-Ahmar community, after the Israeli High Court on 5 September had sanctioned the demolition plan. According to the ruling, the state may demolish all the structures in the community, including a school attended by some 180 children. The previous week, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini had warned Israel that destroying the community would have serious consequences.

United Nations

On 14 September, UNRWA and the European Union Regional Trust Fund opened a new photography exhibition in Beirut. The exhibition showcases the previously unpublished work of ten Palestinian refugee student photographers from Syria chosen to participate in an after-school photography workshop facilitated by international instructors. Through photographs, the students documented their lives, as well as events and activities in their communities.

On 12 September, UNRWA reported that Belgium had made an additional contribution of EUR 4 million to support its core educational services bringing its total contributions this year to EUR 10.25 million.

On 8 September, the Government of Malaysia launched a national fundraising campaign to support Palestine refugees. Hundreds of Malaysian public and private sector leaders reportedly attended the launch in Kuala Lumpur and committed to contribute to the national campaign.

