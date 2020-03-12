Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 12 March 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE. NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 12 March, B’Tselem published a position paper refuting the conclusion of Israeli Attorney General Mandelblit, the highest legal authority in Israel’s executive branch, that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to investigate suspected war crimes by Israel. B’Tselem’s analysis found the Attorney General’s main arguments and sources had relied on “partial quotes taken out of context, flouted” and “overlooked the international community’s positions on Israel’s policy” in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). B’Tselem argued that since Palestine joined the Rome Statute, it has the right to demand an investigation into the situation there.

On 11 March, Addameer – Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association issued its monthly newsletter highlighting Israeli violations for the month of February including the political detention of Palestinian students and cases of torture, as well as Palestinian human rights organizations’ contributions in the 43rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

On 10 March, Al-Haq issued a press release on the health conditions in the oPt and the declaration of the state of emergency by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Al-Haq called for all official and unofficial national efforts to be coordinated to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and for the establishment of a medical team, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), across Palestinian governorates to ensure adherence to internationally recognized quality standards in dealing with infected persons and suspected cases.

On 10 March, Palestinian, regional, and international human rights groups and civil society organizations engaged in a social media campaign to call for the opening of an investigation by the ICC into the situation in Palestine in order to ensure justice and accountability for Palestinian victims of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in the oPt.

On 10 March, B’Tselem launched a new blog “State-Backed Settler Violence” to convey the frequency and severity of settler violence against Palestinians. The blog provides monthly updates giving voice to people exposed to acts of violence.

On 10 March, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel issued a press release denouncing Israel’s failure to “provide real-time coronavirus updates in Arabic for Palestinian citizens.” Adalah sent an urgent letter to Israeli Health Minister demanding that the ministry provide all real-time coronavirus-related updates and information also to the Arabic-speaking public on all its communication platforms, social media and smartphone apps, considering that the Palestinian citizens of Israel constitute approximately 20 percent of the country’s total population.

On 9 March, Hamoked – Centre for the Defense of the Individual issued a report on the status of Palestinians in administrative detention, stating that 437 Palestinians are in administrative detention in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, including 2 minors, with 103 of them having been detained without charge or trial for over a year. Hamoked stated that administrative detention constituted “a draconian violation of a person’s rights to liberty and due process.” The NGO also criticized the fact that administrative detention orders for Palestinians by Israel are based on “classified material”, which the detainee has no way to refute.