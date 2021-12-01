Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 11 November 2021

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 9 November, Adalah informed that it had sent a letter to the Israeli Minister of Communications and Attorney General demanding an immediate cancellation of the decision on the determination of "preferred areas" for connection of advanced internet networks, and the tender for the deployment of fibre optics in certain priority localities, including about 70 settlements in the occupied West Bank. Adalah argued that the law does not allow the Communications Minister to decide on priority areas and publish a tender within the OPT.

On 8 November, Al-Haq published an article informing that several Palestinian human rights activists have been targeted by the Israeli Pegasus spyware surveillance system. The organization claimed that this surveillance is part of wider coordinated actions by Israeli authorities to perform systematic and organized smear, intimidation and persecution campaigns against Palestinian civil society. In addition, Addameer published an article on the topic, and 7amleh issued a statement from seven civil society organization condemning the use of Pegasus spyware against the targeted human rights groups.

On 7 November, Al-Haq issued a press release welcoming the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs' position regarding the designation by Israel of six Palestinian Civil Society Organisations as "terror organisations", including that Israel had not shown Ireland or the European Union credible evidence that there was any ground for its decision. On the same day, the organization published another statement condemning the military order issued by Israel's commander-in-chief of the Central Command to transpose its designation of Al-Haq as a "terrorist organization" within the occupied West Bank.

On 4 November, Addameer informed that two of the six Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons on hunger strike have surpassed 100 days on strike, are in critical condition and face an increasingly imminent threat to life as they protest their continued detention without trial or charge. The two prisoners are now held in Israeli hospitals due to the gravity of their conditions. The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights issued a statement on 10 November demanding the international community put pressure on the Israeli authorities to release all six prisoners immediately.

On 3 November, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights announced the conclusion of five training courses through the HAYA Joint Programme entitled "Awareness-Raising and Capacity Building for Educational Institutions' Staff to Eliminate Violence against Women in the Gaza Strip's Governorates". These training courses were conducted in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to train teachers working in UNRWA schools across the Gaza Strip.