Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 10 May 2019

Middle East

On 9 May, Al-Haq called on the European Union (EU) to withdraw its recent statement on Gaza and apologize to Palestinian victims. Al-Haq said it had received “with alarm” the statement of EU High representative Federica Mogherini on the continuing Gaza escalation, in which the EU reiterated, as quoted by the NGO, its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel, and condemned the rocket attacks from Palestinian militants in Gaza. Al-Haq regretted that the EU statement failed to condemn the “killing of 25 Palestinians, including 13 civilians and the injury of some 150 Palestinians over the course of the escalation.”

On 7 May, Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement issued a press release on the closure of Gaza, Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings by Israel despite of a reported ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Gisha informed that movement through Erez had been limited to exit of foreign nationals, Israeli passport holders, West Bank residents and ambulances transferring medical patients in critical condition to receive treatment; whereas only residents of Gaza were allowed to enter the Strip. Gisha denounced Israel’s use of its control over the crossings to deliberately harm the civilian population in Gaza and call for the reverse of arbitrary restrictions on the movement of Palestinians.

On 6 May, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued a press release to denounce the killing of 25 Palestinians and destruction of hundreds of buildings by the Israeli forces in a two-day escalation in Gaza. Al Mezan condemned all unlawful military attacks and warmed against resumption of hostilities and that “it has been civilians who have borne the brunt of Israel’s violence, blockade, and closure in stark violation of international law.” Al Mezan called on the international community to take firm actions so “civilians are protected, and justice is served, including through the lifting of the closure and blockade policy […].”

On 6 May, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a flash report on Israel’s intensified military actions against the Gaza Strip for two consecutive days and during which “the Israeli forces carried out intensive bombardment through their warplanes and artillery shells in land and sea.” PCHR reported Israel forces’ killing of 23 Palestinians; 14 of them being civilians with three women and three children; as well as the resumption of extra-judicial executions and the heavy targeting of residential buildings.

On 5 May, Adalah – The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel responded to the latest escalation and exchange of fire between Israel and Gaza over the last weekend, stating “as pointed out in 2009, in 2014, and during the 2018 March of Return protests, the Israel military consistently refuses to open investigations and prosecute those suspected of responsibility for the killings of unarmed civilians in Gaza. […] Israel continues to operate unchecked and – as we have seen in the last 48 hours – aims its weapons at Gaza’s unarmed civilian population […].”