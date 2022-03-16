Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News - 10 March 2022

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 9 March, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and partners in Europe and Palestine wrote to key European Union institutions and Member States and the United Kingdom, urging them to uphold international law and human rights for the Palestinian people at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The letters called on the Member States to reaffirm their longstanding commitment to international law and human rights standards by voting in favour of the three resolutions under agenda items 2 and 7 pertaining to accountability, human rights, illegal Israeli settlements, and the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

On 8 March, Addameer issued a press release to mark International Women's Day, recalling that Palestinian female prisoners continue to face difficult conditions in Israeli prisons. Addameer claimed that the majority of Palestinian female prisoners are subjected to some form of psychological ill-treatment throughout the process of their arrest and detention, including various forms of sexual violence. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights also issued a statement on that day reiterating support for Palestinian women's rights.

On 5 March, Adalah informed that the organization stated at the NGO briefing to the UN Human Rights Committee that Israel is failing to abide by its human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Adalah and other human rights organizations also answered questions of Committee members during a further NGO session on 1 March, in advance of the Committee's review of Israel on 2 and 3 March 2022. In addition, Al-Haq informed it delivered a joint statement with seven regional and international organisations to the United Nations Human Rights Committee highlighting Israel's smearing campaign, intimidation, harassment, and delegitimization of human rights defenders.

On 3 March, BADIL informed that on 18 February it submitted its report to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, to inform a thematic report on trends, developments and challenges to the ability of civil society organizations to access resources, including foreign funding, to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council. The report provides information regarding the coercive environment context in which Palestinian civil society operates as a result of delegitimization campaigns by Israeli authorities.

On 2 March, Peace Now published an article relating a tour around Hebron organized by Breaking the Silence, together with 200 participants. Peace Now's article presented how Hebron drastically changed 28 years after the Goldstein Massacre in which 29 Palestinians were killed while they were praying in the Ibrahimi Mosque, and more than 100 people were wounded. The article highlights how from a city full of colour and life, Hebron became a ghost town, where Palestinian stores and markets have not opened their doors for years. Peace Now further described Hebron as a microcosm of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank.

On 2 March, Al-Haq published a Field Report on Human Rights Violations in 2021. According to this report, 2021 marked a setback in human rights both at the internal level as well as in relation to Israeli practices and international community's responsibilities towards the occupying Power. Al-Haq highlighted that violations escalated on all levels, including on Palestinian injuries, fatalities and home demolitions.