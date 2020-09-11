Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 10 September 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

10 September 2020

Middle East

On 9 September, B'Tselem issued the report "Plunged Into Despair: How Israel's Policy Affects Gazan Families that Depend on Fishing for a Living", which consists of a collection of testimonies by wives and mothers of Gazan fishermen and fishmongers regarding the financial uncertainty imposed by Israel's collective punishment of Palestinian fishermen. The report examines the impact of Israel's reduction of Gaza's fishing range from 15 to eight nautical miles, following the launch of explosive-laden balloons from Gaza into Israel, in addition to the routine seizure of their boats and ban on the import of materials used for repairs.

On 9 September, Peace Now issued a press release on the eviction of four Palestinian families from their homes in Batan Al-Hawa, Silwan following the Jerusalem Magistrate Court's ruling last week on the need for them to evacuate their homes in favor of settlers within six months. Peace Now called the decision an "attempt to displace a Palestinian community and to replace it with an Israeli one, in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem [..]." and a "hard blow to the prospects for a two-State solution by preventing a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem [...]."

On 4 September, the Cairo Institute of Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) issued the press release "UN Must Urgently Intervene to Ensure Israel Upholds its Legal Obligations Toward Palestinian Prisoners and Detainees". CIHRS informed they had submitted a joint appeal to the UN Special Procedures on 5 August where they emphasized the continued failure of Israel to adhere to its legal obligations, as Occupying Power, and its failure to protect Palestinian prisoners and detainees from COVID-19, including the most vulnerable groups such as minors or chronically ill, and those held under administrative detention, in contravention of the international law.

On 4 September, Al-Haq issued a statement to condemn the imposition of US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its designated staff, including the ICC's Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, among others. Al-Haq criticized the US designation of senior professional ICC staff as an 'unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States' as a "grave threat to the independence and impartiality of the ICC."

On 3 September, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release to condemn US economic sanctions on ICC officials. PCHR called upon the international community, particularly the 123 States signatories of the Rome Statute, to condemn the measures taken by the US Administration against the Court and its staff, and provide the necessary protection to allow the Court to operate in an independent and impartial manner.

On 3 September, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued the fact sheet "Water Shortage in the Gaza Strip Amid COVID-19 Outbreak", which addressed the deteriorating living conditions in the Gaza strip as a result of Israel's 14-year blockade and recent punitive measures, notably the ban on fuel entry into the Strip, and their repercussions on the provision of municipal services, particularly water and sanitation. The fact sheet also sheds light on the struggle of low-income families to access alternative sources of water to offset the intermittent supply of municipal water amid a full lockdown imposed on Gaza to fight the spread of COVID-19.