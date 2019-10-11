Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action news – 10 October 2019

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE. NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 10 October, Gisha- Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement reported the launch of the World Health Organization’s report “Right to Health” on access to health in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) in 2018. Gisha stated that the main issues addressed in the report included the access to medical treatment for patients from the Gaza Strip seeking care unavailable in the enclave and the harmful impact of restrictions on movement.

On 7 October, Al-Haq announced the launch of a report and a documentary film on climate change adaptation in the south Hebron hills region. The ceremony was hosted at the Henrich Boell Foundation’s office in Ramallah, and was attended by representatives from diplomatic missions, local and international human rights groups, research and media organizations, as well as community members. In their remarks, both Al-Haq and Heinrich Boell Foundation noted that the Israeli occupation hampered climate change adaptability for Palestinians. The report presentation was followed by the screening of “The Struggle for Self-Determination in the Face of Climate Change”, which captures the experiences of local farming and herding communities in the West Bank.

On 7 October, Addameer – Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association denounced a recent order of the Israeli Military Court, which banned the NGO from providing information to the public on the names and cases of multiple detainees, many of whom remain under interrogation and all of whom are yet to be charged. Addameer stated that the order was “an attempt to cover up grave human rights violations inflicted on Palestinian prisoners by their interrogators,” in addition to being a violation of the basic rights of each prisoner, their family and their lawyer in having access to information.

On 5 October, Al-Haq Centre for Applied International Law concluded a four-day international law orientation course for diplomatic staff and staff of international organizations based in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). The orientation, attended by 30 participants from different countries, included presentations by Al-Haq and partner organizations, such as Addameer and BADIL, on international humanitarian law and human rights law applicable to the oPt, as well as an introduction to business’ responsibilities vis-à-vis human rights.

On 5 October, BADIL Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights held its regular General Assembly meeting and made several recommendations including the need to develop a unified position among Palestinian civil society organizations in order to challenge the political conditions and restrictions imposed by the international donor community. BADIL also underscored the need to keep stressing the importance of the international community shouldering its responsibility towards UNRWA, by ensuring the funding of its core budget and expanding its mandate by closing the protection gap.

North America

On 24 October, Columbia University Centre for Palestine Studies will hold the panel discussion on Noura Erakat’s newly published book “Justice for Some – Law and the Question of Palestine”.

On 17 October, The Jerusalem Fund for Education and Community Development will hold the panel discussion “The Israel Elections and their Impact on US-Israeli Relations”. Speakers will include foreign affairs analysts Phyllis Bennis and Mark Perry.

On 7 October, the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights and Adalah Justice Project launched the campaign “The Progressive Vision of Justice for All” to promote a “coherent US foreign and domestic policy that upholds the universal values of equal rights, historical justice, and freedom for all – from the US to Palestine.” The project seeks to address reparations from Israel to Palestine, the right of return for Palestinian refugees and an end to US military funding to Israel.

United Nations

On 10 October, Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory Jamie McGoldrick issued a statement to call for the protection of children in the Gaza Strip. The Humanitarian Coordinator stated his concern about the impact on children of Friday demonstrations at the Israeli fence surrounding the Gaza Strip. He called on the Israeli authorities to refrain from using excessive force and reminded them of their responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of children. He reiterated that children must never be the target of violence or encouraged to participate in violence.

