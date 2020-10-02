Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 1 October 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

1 October 2020

Middle East

On 1 October, Adalah -- The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel issued a press release on the occasion of the 20-year anniversary of the October 2000 incident, at the outbreak of the Second Intifada, during which Israeli police officers shot dead Palestinians protesting against the Israeli military's killing and wounding of Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). In the press release, Adalah also refers to the 2017 Israeli police killing of Ya'akub Abu al-Qi'an, linking it to the October 2000 cases, claiming both incidents resulted in no criminal charges filed against Israel's security forces.

On 1 October, Gisha -- Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement issued an update on the status of Rafah, Erez and Shalom crossings and on of travel restrictions related to the pandemic in the Gaza Strip. While some areas in the North of the Strip and in Gaza City remain under full lockdown, other restrictions have been scaled back allowing many stores to reopen and government offices to return partially to work.

On 30 September, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights, jointly with Al-Haq, Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies and Women's Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling, delivered an oral intervention at the 45th Human Rights Council session, calling on Member States to press Israel to immediately lift the illegal Gaza closure. Al Mezan lamented that the Strip is witnessing a "devastating spike in the violation of the population's basic human rights [...] including the rights to water and sanitation, to an adequate standard of living, to health, and to the prohibition on the use of cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment or punishment." The measures coincided with the spread of COVID-19, undermining Gaza's ability to implement basic health measures.

On 30 September, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a press release to condemn the confiscation of a Palestine TV's vehicle by Israeli security forces under the pretext that the crew was in a closed military zone in the Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. PCHR affirmed this was a continuation of a "systematic policy against press crews, and Palestinian and international media agencies operating in the OPT [...]."

On 29 September, Peace Now issued an update on the Israeli Supreme Court's ruling to accept the appeal and petition of Palestinian landowners on whose lands the Mitzpe Kramim outpost was established. Peace Now underlined it was an important ruling confirming that the "land grab in Mitzpe Kramim" was not made in good faith, and therefore the "Market Regulation" cannot be applied and the land should return to its owners.

On 29 September, 7amleh -- The Arab Centre for the Advancement of Social Media published the report "Digital Security for Jerusalemite Youth" (Arabic). The report outlines the high frequency of digital risks and threats against Jerusalemite youth in particular and aims to understand the Palestinian digital environment in the Jerusalem governorate based on a field survey of different age groups and social strata.

On 26 September, on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, Al-Haq called for "corporate accountability for adverse human rights impacts on Palestinian host communities". Al-Haq called on the international community to recognize the prolonged Israeli occupation as well as Israel's discriminatory practices and polices amounting to apartheid against the Palestinian people. In addition,Al-Haq said that long-lasting Israeli restrictions on trade, movement and access continue to constrain Palestinian economic development, while the appropriation of Palestinian natural and cultural resources continue to negatively impact their livelihood.