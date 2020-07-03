Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 1 July 2020

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

1 July 2020

Middle East

On 1 July, Al-Haq issued a press release on behalf of Palestinian civil society unions, organizations, human rights and advocacy groups to reiterate the call for "immediate targeted sanctions to stop Israel's annexation and apartheid." The signatories reiterated their unified call on all States and international organizations to respect their legal obligations to cooperate to end Israel's illegal occupation and annexation, by immediately implementing measures including a ban on arms trade and military-security cooperation with Israel, suspension of trade and cooperation agreements with Israel, prohibition of trade with the illegal Israeli settlements and termination of corporate business with Israel's illegal settlement enterprise, and to support efforts at the UN to reconstitute the UN Special Committee against Apartheid, among others.

On 1 July, the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC) and Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO) issued a press release in commemoration of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on 26 June. The NGOs denounced the "severe torture and humiliation" Palestinian detainees suffer in Israeli prisons, with the complicity of doctors and judges at military and civil courts and stated that "the Israeli occupying State with all of its agencies continues to commit war crimes against humanity" in violation of the Rome Statute which qualifies torture as a war crime.

On 1 July, Peace Now informed about the District Court of Jerusalem's rejection of the Sumarin family's appeal regarding the eviction lawsuit filed by a subsidiary company of the Jewish National Fund (JNF). Peace Now reported that the Court ruled that the family failed to prove its rights to the property and should therefore vacate it in favour of the JNF by mid-August 2020. In their joint reaction Israeli NGOs including Peace Now, Rabbis for Human Rights, Oz ve-Shalom and Ir Amim stated that the eviction was based on the abuse of the Absentees' Property Law enacted in 1950 to allow Israel to deal with hundreds of thousands of properties left by their Palestinian owners who became refugees during the 1948 War.

On 1 July, Ir Amim published the paper "Amendment 116 to the Planning and Building Law and the Palestinian Neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem". The report examines how the amended law which tightens enforcement and increases penalties for unlicensed construction disproportionately targets the Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem because of existing obstacles to obtaining building permits (lack of infrastructure in Palestinian neighbourhoods, cumbersome land registration procedures and high municipal fees and levies).

On 1 July, MIFTAH reported on a joint session with community representatives in Khan Younis, Gaza, as part of its European Union-funded project "Youth as Human Rights Defenders". The project is part of an inclusive framework for building community partnerships to shed light on the violations against farmers and fishermen in Gaza.

On 30 June, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) informed about the completion of a training course on "Human Rights and Mechanisms to Promote the Right to Health" to develop the capacity of health workers in Khan Younis, in the context of PCHR's 3-year project "Promote, Respect and Fulfil the Right to the Highest Attainable Standard of Health in the Gaza Strip" implemented in partnership with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society and funded by the European Union.

On 28 June, HaMoked -- Centre for the Defence of the Individual issued a report on the Israeli Ministry of Interior's data about East Jerusalem Palestinians stripped of their permanent residency status in 2019 -- a higher number in comparison to the year before -- as part pf Israel's "quiet deportation polity". HaMoked reiterated that the situation of Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem was unlike that of any other permanent residents, as the area in question was annexed by Israel and the Israeli law must recognize that the residency rights of East Jerusalemites cannot expire even following a lengthy stay abroad or the acquisition of status in another country, nor be revoked on allegations of breach of allegiance.

On 26 June, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights informed about a joint submission with a group of civil society organizations to the UN Special Procedures urging immediate access to health for Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip. In their urgent appeal, the organizations highlighted the cases of two Palestinian infants who died over the past week after being denied access to treatment and requested the intervention of UN human rights experts in urging the fulfilment of the right to health of Palestinians, in the context of Israel's prolonged closure of the Strip, by sending an urgent communication calling on Israel to immediately grant permits to Palestinian patients from Gaza to travel for treatment in the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

On 26 June, BADIL -- Resource Centre for Palestinian Rights & Residency, Union of Palestinian Women's Committees, Voice of Palestinian Students and others issued the joint statement "Present-Day Israeli Annexation: The Culmination of Israeli Displacement, Colonization and Apartheid" inviting the international community to place the Israeli annexation in a wider historic, political and legal context of the question of Palestine and to base any international intervention strategy on addressing the root causes of the conflict (described as colonization and an apartheid regime). The NGOs also underlined the importance, to achieve a political change, of unified and collective demands, movements and activities, from the grassroots and civil society level upwards to pressure governments into fulfilling their responsibilities towards all oppressed peoples and groups.