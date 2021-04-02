Civil Society and the Question of Palestine - NGO Action News – 1 April 2021

THIS PAGE MAY CONTAIN LINKS TO THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES. THE LINKED SITES ARE NOT UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE UNITED NATIONS AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF ANY LINKED SITE OR ANY LINK CONTAINED IN A LINKED SITE. THE UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES THESE LINKS ONLY AS A CONVENIENCE, AND THE INCLUSION OF A LINK OR REFERENCE DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT OF THE LINKED SITE BY THE UNITED NATIONS. THIS NEWSLETTER IS A PROJECT OF THE DIVISION FOR PALESTINIAN RIGHTS, AND IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION ON NGO ACTIVITIES RELEVANT TO THE QUESTION OF PALESTINE . NGOS INTERESTED IN CONTRIBUTING INFORMATION ON THEIR ACTIVITIES SHOULD COMMUNICATE IT BY EMAIL.THE DIVISION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MAKE THE FINAL SELECTION WITH REGARD TO MATERIAL TO BE INCLUDED IN THIS NEWSLETTER. IT CANNOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION.

Middle East

On 1 April, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights informed about its participation in the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, which took place from 22 February to 24 March in a virtual format. Al Mezan said its advocacy efforts focused on three critical issues: ensuring accountability and justice for the Palestinian people, exposing Israel’s discriminatory policies against Palestinians and on access to Covid-19 vaccines, and raising awareness about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

On 30 March, Al-Haq issued the press release “Land Day 2021: The Crimes of the Occupation and Dispossession of Palestinians Continue” to call for third states and the international community to fully cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) “to ensure the arrest and transfer to The Hague of persons investigated and accused of international crimes, and to prevent the continued perpetration of international crimes against the Palestinian people.”

On 29 March, BADIL – Resource Centre for Palestinian Residency & Refugee Rights informed that it had submitted two statements to the 46th Sessions of the UN Human Rights Council, calling on the international community to stop the Israeli occupation and to ensure accountability for Israel’s crimes and human rights violations against the Palestinian people. The first statement “Looming Annexation and Settlement Construction: Tools Employed by Israel to Further Entrench its Domination, Subjugation and Exploitation of the Palestinian People and their Lands” was submitted under Agenda item 7 and the second, “The International Community Must Include Israel’s Violations of Palestinian Refugees’ Rights in its Accountability Framework and Measures”, under Agenda item 2.

On 26 March, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies informed that it had co-hosted, with civil society partners, the webinar “Israeli Health Apartheid During Covid-19” on the margins of the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. During the event Palestinian civil society representatives addressed the impacts of the global pandemic, which have brought Israel’s denial of the right to health to the Palestinian people into sharper focus.

On 25 March, Peace Now issued the report “From De Jure to De Facto Annexation – Construction in Settlements 2020”, which focused inter alia on the construction of new settlements outposts and the advancement of plans and tenders to upgrade the roads system for Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

On 25 March, Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights issued a press release to condemn Israel’s revocation of Palestinian Foreign Minister’s travel permit after his recent travel to the ICC in The Hague. Al Mezan said the move was part of Israel’s systematic attacks on Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights defenders and organisations through arbitrary detention, travel bans, residency revocations and smear campaigns. The NGO called on the international community to support the ICC’s investigation into the situation in Palestine and to promote international justice for Palestinian victims and their families.