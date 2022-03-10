Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus confirmed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory

On Monday, 7 March 2022, a case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) was confirmed in an unvaccinated girl aged 3 years and 9 months in Israel. The girl had developed acute flaccid paralysis and, upon testing of her stool, poliovirus was confirmed.

Further testing of the poliovirus isolated from the girl revealed genetic links to VDPV3 strains detected in environmental samples collected from sites in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory between September 2021 and January 2022. These isolates, previously classified as ambiguous VDPV3, have now been reclassified as circulating VDPV3 (cVDPV3). This confirms an outbreak of cVDPV3 in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

Local health authorities are conducting field, epidemiological and virological investigations to determine more clearly the source and origin of the isolated virus, and the potential risk of further spread associated with it.

Experts from the headquarters and regional and country offices of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partnership, which includes the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance), Rotary International, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and WHO, are working together to help ensure an appropriate response and cessation of this outbreak.

Detection of this cVDPV3 underscores the importance of strong disease surveillance and high population immunity levels, in order to minimize the risk and consequences of any poliovirus introduction or emergence.

The GPEI partnership urges all health authorities to enhance surveillance of poliovirus and implement enhanced vaccination response to prevent further transmission so that no child is at risk of lifelong paralysis from a disease that can so easily be prevented. The GPEI is committed to assisting the health authorities in their efforts to stop the cVDPV3 outbreak.