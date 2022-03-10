Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus confirmed in Israel and occupied Palestinian territory

Local health authorities conducting investigations to determine source of virus and potential risk of further spread

On Monday 7 March 2022, a case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) was confirmed in an unvaccinated girl aged three years and nine months in Israel. The girl had developed acute flaccid paralysis and upon testing of her stool, poliovirus was confirmed.

Further testing of the poliovirus isolated from the girl revealed genetic links to VDPV3-strains detected in environmental samples collected from sites in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory between September 2021 and January 2022. These isolates, previously classified as ambiguous VDPV3, have now been reclassified as circulating VDPV3 (cVDPV3). This confirms an outbreak of cVDPV3 in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

Local health authorities are conducting field, epidemiological and virological investigations, to determine more clearly the source and origin of the isolated virus, and potential risk of further spread associated with it.

Experts from the headquarters, regional and country offices of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partnership, which includes WHO, Rotary International (RI), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI), are working together to help ensure an appropriate response and cessation of this outbreak.

Detection of this cVDPV3 underscores the importance of strong disease surveillance and high population immunity levels, in order to minimize the risk and consequences of any poliovirus introduction or emergence.

The GPEI partnership urges all health authorities to enhance surveillance for poliovirus and implement enhanced vaccination response to prevent further transmission, so that no child is at risk of lifelong paralysis from a disease that can so easily be prevented. GPEI is committed to assisting the health authorities in their efforts to stop the cVDPV3 outbreak.