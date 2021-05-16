Church World Service on Escalation of Violence and Threats of Expulsion in Palestine and Israel

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expresses grave concern about escalating violence in Palestine and Israel and calls on the Biden administration to take immediate steps to broker a peace with justice. The call comes as the last two weeks have witnessed a surge in force by the Israeli government, including, but not limited to, the threat of imminent expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes and an attack on worshipping Muslims at al-Asqa Mosque. The organization urges the administration to act in order to protect all civilians and ensure that the cycle of violence for both peoples comes to an end.

In response to the ongoing situation, Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are with the people of Jerusalem, the people of Gaza, and all Palestinians and Israelis impacted by recent violence. Church World Service calls for a halt to indiscriminate targeting of civilians and an end to all violence. We condemn this bloodshed and continue to support all Israelis and Palestinians living in security and at peace in compliance with international law.

As a global leader in aiding displaced peoples, we have seen how violence and expulsion—around the world—have created protracted displacement for millions. Accordingly, Church World Service opposes the systematic efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem—homes that they have lived in for generations—and broader acts of demolition and displacement throughout the West Bank.”

For more information, or to learn more about how Church World Service and its partners are working to end violence in the region, contact media@cwsglobal.org.