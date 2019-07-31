31 Jul 2019

China contributes US$ 1 million in support of UNRWA food assistance in Gaza

Report
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) signed a contribution agreement for US$ 1 million with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s food assistance activities in Gaza. This contribution is a reiteration of China’s commitment to support the vital and life-saving services provided by the Agency to over five million Palestine refugees. Specifically, this support from China will help to avoid disruption in the delivery of essential food assistance and mitigate the severity of food insecurity facing over a million vulnerable Palestine refugees living in Gaza.

In response to this generous announcement, Mr. Marc Lassouaoui, Chief of Donor Relations said: “On behalf of the Agency, I would like to express my deep appreciation for the committed support from the Government of China to UNRWA. China’s increased contribution to the Agency in 2018 contributed significantly to helping UNRWA address an existential funding crisis. This year, with a generous contribution of US$ 1 million, China continues to demonstrate its strong and steadfast commitment to Palestine refugees, at a time when support is needed most.”

After signing the agreement, His Excellency, Head of the Representative Office, People’s Republic of China to the Palestinian National Authority, Ambassador Guo Wei said: “The Government of China supported UNRWA’s work for many years. This year, with regard to the financial difficulty UNRWA faces, China continues to support UNRWA and its work. By doing so, we believe we can support the Palestine refugees and the Palestinian cause. The Government of China will continue to support UNRWA and its work in the future.”

The People’s Republic of China has been a steadfast and valued donor to UNRWA and has greatly contributed to preserving the Agency crucial role in maintaining hope and advancing rights of Palestine refugees.

UNRWA provides life-saving services to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with the Agency across its five fields of operation, including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Its services include education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

For more information, please contact:

Sami Mshasha
Director of Communications, Arabic Language Spokesperson
Mobile:
+972 (0)54 216 8295
Office:
+972 (0)258 90724
Email: s.mshasha@unrwa.org

Tamara Alrifai
UNRWA Spokesperson
Mobile:
+962 (0)79 090 0140
Email: T.ALRIFAI@UNRWA.ORG

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.