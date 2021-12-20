Children in the State of Palestine: Child development data from the 2019/2020 multiple indicator cluster survey (MICS)

Highlights

This analysis provides information on key child rights indicators from the 2019/20 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) undertaken by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) with UNICEF support. The indicators selected are based upon the Sustainable Development Goals and those for which there is a significant difference either from the 2014 MICS data or with a significant change across the population groups surveyed. Where no disaggregation is provided for an indicator this is due to there being no significant difference between the population groups disaggregated in the MICS.