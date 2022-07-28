Cash Working Group (CWG) Minutes of Meeting (Wednesday, 20th April 2022)

2) CWG updates

a. Workplan online survey

An online survey was launched on 28 March 2022 to secure the interest of members in leading the CWG Workplan 2022 key activities.

15 Partners/Consortium had indicated their interest to lead namely: Fares Al-Arab for Development and Charitable Works "FAFD", IRPAL, Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe, Oxfam, UNRWA, ACTED, GIZ, AISHA Association for Woman and Child Protection, GPC, Palestine Red Crescent Society, HI, CRS, OHCHR, Mercy Corps and WFP.

However, there are 3 or more Organizations who had indicated their interest to lead in the same activities (Workplan) – therefore a new Task Teams will be created and they will be informed on the next steps forward with regards to the new group.

The existing Task Teams (TTs)– are currently active e.g. MEB etc., the organizations who indicated their interest under this activity will also be added.

The purpose of having the TTs is to support the CWG, as a reference group (as necessary) related to technical and strategic development aspects.