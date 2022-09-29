Cash Working Group (CWG) Minutes of Meeting (Tuesday, 27th September 2022)

2. CWG updates

National CWG updates: NCWG met on Thursday 8 th September, where discussion revolved around MPCA in HRP and CVA/Social Protection linkages. For the former topic, the NCWG recommended to the HCT to establish a stand-alone chapter for MPCA in HRP2023; the decision was endorsed by the HCT. The recommendation was based on the favourable opinions expressed by the large majority of the group. On the latter topic, the NCWG continued discussing the engagement of humanitarian actors with social protection schemes and the MoSD; specifically, UNICEF delivered a presentation on their work on shockresponsive social protection.

SPCVA TWG: The Social Protection / Cash and Voucher Assistance Technical Working Group (SPCVA TWG) met for the first time last week. Membership to the group was agreed by participants, including representatives from the humanitarian, development, and social protection constituencies. A final list of members will be endorsed in the next meeting. An initial list of areas of focus was defined, to be turned in proper action plans. This includes: coverage and complementarities, targeting and eligibility, adequacy and transfer value determination, referrals, data sharing, shock responsive social protection, and administrative systems needed.

WB CWG partners were reminded of the channels with both the NCWG and the SPCVA TWG: through the WB CWG coordinator and through their representatives in the NCWG.

CVA module in Clusters 5Ws: deadline to update existing projects is set on September 30th CoB. The CVA module is integrated in all Clusters with the exception of Health, which collected 5Ws through a separate system. More info to be shared in regard to the Health Cluster CVA module. For FSS the CVA module is still not fully integrated as the global FSS module is used.

It was agreed with the FFS and OCHA IT team to automatically transfer the information from the FSS 5Ws into the CVA module and to request partners to fill in only the questions not covered by the FSS module. Due to this the deadline to update the projects in the FSS module is pushed to the end of next week.

The first question of the CVA module (type of assistance: MPCA vs Sectoral CVA) will be available only until the end of the year, after which it will be removed as MPCA projects will be reported separately in the 5Ws system.