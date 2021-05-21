CARE Palestine West Bank and Gaza: $10 million urgently needed to save lives, including over $2 million for immediate medical needs

Amman, Jordan, 21 May 2021 – With the high death toll and damages caused by the 11-day conflict in Gaza, CARE is seeking US$ 10 million, including $US 2.3 million to support Gazans in need of immediate medical support.

“Our intervention in Gaza will be two-fold: providing both physical and mental support. With medical supplies delivered to hospitals, we can save the lives of thousands of injured people; and with more mobile clinics, we can provide psycho-social support to at least 20,000 women and children,” says Nirvana Shawky, CARE MENA Regional Director.

She adds: “Our team in Gaza has so far delivered urgent medical disposables supporting over 5,000 people injured. We are glad there is finally a ceasefire. But even so, the situation still requires an immediate intervention to respond to the crisis and avert further deterioration in the coming weeks. There will also be continued needs, recovery and rebuilding over the coming months and years.”

Basic services, which were already scarce before the crisis, and the infrastructure the population of Gaza relied on has been partly decimated by this latest violence. Six hospitals and eleven primary healthcare centres have been damaged. Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing clinic has also been damaged, at a time when the territory was facing an increase in cases, and over 58,000 people have now been displaced from their homes.

This newest conflict has further exacerbated an already dire situation. Fourteen years of blockade and an already fragile health system have all converged to leave Gaza in the most critical humanitarian situation since the 2014 conflict.

“The recent events have been traumatic to almost everyone in Gaza, especially children. Children are experiencing several stressor-related disorders such as involuntary urination, hives (stress rash), asthma, severe headaches and panic attacks,” says Salwa Tibi, Gaza Program Representative."

CARE has worked in Palestine and Israel since 1948 to provide humanitarian relief and promote values of social justice and gender equality. CARE stands with all people affected by violence, discrimination and conflict.

