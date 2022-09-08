Brunei donates emergency food assistance for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip

The Government of Brunei and the Ghanim International Cooperation handed over 115,860 food packets to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip. In attendance were H.E. Haji Mahadi Maidin, Ambassador of Brunei to Jordan and Ms. Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications.

Brunei’s support was made possible through a government-enabled fundraising campaign: “The Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021” aimed at alleviating severe socioeconomic difficulties in the Gaza Strip.

“This donation is a bridge of solidarity from Brunei to thousands of refugees in Gaza. It is especially timely given the skyrocketing prices of food and fuel around the world,” said Ms. Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications. “UNRWA is doing all it can to overcome acute funding challenges and pursue the delivery of lifesaving assistance in Gaza. We truly hope that the partnership between UNRWA and Brunei will continue to grow,” she added.

The Government of Brunei is a regular supporter of Palestine refugees and UNRWA. In 2020, Brunei provided a generous multiyear contribution in support of the Agency’s work in education and healthcare. In 2019, it provided funds for food and education assistance for Palestine refugees during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.