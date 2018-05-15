Briefing Paper on Israeli Supreme Court petition challenging the Israeli military’s use of lethal force against Gaza protesters and the State of Israel’s response

HCJ 3250/18, Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel and Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights v. Israeli Military Chief of Staff (case pending)

Introduction

Palestinians living under closure and blockade in the Gaza Strip have been demonstrating weekly in a series of protests known as “The Great Return March”, which began on 30 March 2018, Land Day, and continued until the most recent and deadly demonstration yesterday, 14 May, the eve of Palestinian Nakba Day.

Every week, the Israeli military has responded to the civilian, peaceful protests with lethal and other excessive force, which has resulted to date in the killing of over 100 people, including 12 children, two journalists, and the injury of 11,000. Of the injured, 3,615 were shot by live fire. In stark contrast, no Israeli citizens, be they military personnel, soldiers or citizens, have been harmed.

In the single bloodiest day of the seven weeks, on 14 May 2018 the Israeli military killed 59 Palestinians, including 43 protesters, of whom seven were children and one a person with disability. At least another 2,000 persons were also injured, including 304 children, 77 women, ten journalists, and three paramedics— 1,114 of whom by live ammunition. At least 70 are in serious or critical condition at hospitals, according to medical sources, and have restricted access to adequate medical care.

The protesters are demanding that the Palestinian refugees and their descendants, living in Gaza and elsewhere, return to their towns and villages of origin in present-day Israel, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 194, as well as an end to Israel’s closure and blockade of Gaza. The General Principles (see annex), as set forth by the organizers of the march, stress that: