Briefing Paper on Israeli Supreme Court petition challenging the Israeli military’s use of lethal force against Gaza protesters and the State of Israel’s response
HCJ 3250/18, Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel and Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights v. Israeli Military Chief of Staff (case pending)
Introduction
Palestinians living under closure and blockade in the Gaza Strip have been demonstrating weekly in a series of protests known as “The Great Return March”, which began on 30 March 2018, Land Day, and continued until the most recent and deadly demonstration yesterday, 14 May, the eve of Palestinian Nakba Day.
Every week, the Israeli military has responded to the civilian, peaceful protests with lethal and other excessive force, which has resulted to date in the killing of over 100 people, including 12 children, two journalists, and the injury of 11,000. Of the injured, 3,615 were shot by live fire. In stark contrast, no Israeli citizens, be they military personnel, soldiers or citizens, have been harmed.
In the single bloodiest day of the seven weeks, on 14 May 2018 the Israeli military killed 59 Palestinians, including 43 protesters, of whom seven were children and one a person with disability. At least another 2,000 persons were also injured, including 304 children, 77 women, ten journalists, and three paramedics— 1,114 of whom by live ammunition. At least 70 are in serious or critical condition at hospitals, according to medical sources, and have restricted access to adequate medical care.
The protesters are demanding that the Palestinian refugees and their descendants, living in Gaza and elsewhere, return to their towns and villages of origin in present-day Israel, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 194, as well as an end to Israel’s closure and blockade of Gaza. The General Principles (see annex), as set forth by the organizers of the march, stress that:
“It is a national march that transcends the political differences in which the Palestinians meet with their various components on the overall issue of the return of the refugees”;
“It is a national popular march led by families with men, women, children and old people in which all the components of the Palestinian society and the free supporters from all countries of the world participate”;
“It is a popular process of peaceful nature from its beginning to end and must be devoid of any manifestations of the weapon”.Protest tents have been erected in many locations along the Gaza border with Israel to represent the various towns and villages from which the refugees were expelled by Israel. Some of these tents were shelled by the Israeli military on 14 May 2018.
“It is a human rights based march, calling for return of Palestinian refugees to their land, so the failure to achieve the right of return is a justification to continue the march no matter how long it takes to achieve, and has nothing to do with any deals or political offers from any side”;