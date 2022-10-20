Berlin visit: UNRWA Commissioner-General highlights agency’s contribution to stability in the Middle East [EN/AR]

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, concluded a three-day visit to Berlin (17-20 October). During his stay, Lazzarini paid tribute to Germany for its critical support to the work of UNRWA in education, health and social services. He held meetings with senior officials of the Foreign Office, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Chancellery, and key Members of Parliament. He also took part in the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum of the Koerber Foundation with high-level politicians, government representatives and experts to discuss the foreign policy challenges for Germany and Europe and the impact on the operations of UNRWA across its five areas of operations.

“Desperation is mounting, especially among young people across the Middle East. They are confronted with poverty, unemployment, and a general lack of prospect. Some are risking their lives in search of a more dignified life. Despite chronic underfunding and a very challenging context under which the Agency operates, UNRWA continues to deliver assistance and services against all odds. It is a key contributor to stability and development in the region. It is thanks to the strong support of donors like Germany that UNRWA can deliver core services to Palestine refugees,” the Commissioner-General said.

Lazzarini added: “The sharp increase in the cost of food and commodities is plunging Palestine refugees in the region into deeper poverty. In Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, over 80 percent live below the poverty line. The German Federal Foreign Office is a key partner in providing humanitarian funding to UNRWA to support Palestine refugees through its food assistance programme.”