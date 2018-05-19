"Be Hope for Palestine" Humanitarian Relief Campaign Begins

A humanitarian relief campaign in order to provide all kinds of required aid and support to relieve the pain of Palestinian people began under the coordination of Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Prime Ministry Circular On “Humanitarian Relief for Palestine Campaign” published in Official Gazette dated May 18, 2018

From the Prime Ministry: Subject: Humanitarian Relief for Palestine Campaign CIRCULARA 2018/10

Loss of life and property in Palestine due to invasion and conflict environment in Gaza started by Israel is still in peril. Majority of Palestinians are struggling with hunger, thirst and illness problems.

Republic of Turkey continues to offer relief campaigns conducted by public offices, civil organizations and Turkish people in order to provide all kinds of support and relieve the pain of friend and fellow Palestinian people in line with the expectations of our people. Within this framework, we deem suitable to launch a humanitarian relief campaign. Bank account numbers for aid line is enclosed to this circular.

Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority is delegated to provide national coordination for aforementioned campaign. .

In this light;

Governor’s offices, municipalities and all public offices and institutions will transfer collected aids to the bank account numbers mentioned in the annex of this circular, Natural or legal persons can made direct donations to the mentioned accounts, Volunteer nongovernmental organizations can conditionally or unconditionally transfer money to these accounts for Palestinian people. All donation activities will be carried out according to the articles of Law on Charity Collection No. 2860.

I invite and request our people, public offices and institutions, state officers in all levels, nongovernmental organizations, labor and management organizations, professional chambers and trade associations, national and local press to support this relief campaign as a humanitarian duty.

Binali YILDIRIM

Prime Minister