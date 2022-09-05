August 2022 Hostilities: Key Facts and Figures [EN/AR]

Armed hostilities between Israel and armed groups in Gaza broke out in August 2022 for three days. The hostilities began days after the border crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip had been closed to people, goods and traffic. This closure prevented Gaza's residents from accessing humanitarian services and limited supplies for essential services.

The conflict left dozens of people dead, and hundreds injured and displaced. It also damaged property and traumatized many others who have already survived previous rounds of hostilities.

Working closely with our partners, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Gaza and Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel, we have been responding to the most urgent needs.