Attacks on Aid Workers in Gaza Must Stop

UOSSM is deeply concerned about the violence in Gaza since March 30, where over 100 civilians have been killed and over 3,500 were wounded by live ammunition. In the past week, one paramedic was killed and Dr. Tarek Loubani, a Canadian-Palestinian doctor, was among the 18 medics wounded on Monday, May 14.

According to an interview with Dr. Loubani, the medics were clearly marked in high visibility attire. Dr. Loubani said, "he was wearing a high visibility reflective jacket and yet he was shot. And his colleagues who were all highly marked were being targeted ."

Other reports have indicated that medical staffs were purposely shot in the limbs.

UOSSM condemns the deliberate targeting of aid workers and calls for a full investigation into this incident, which is a violation of international humanitarian law. UOSSM offer's it's support to all aid workers operating in dangerous conditions and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the medical staff that was killed.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact :

Name: Avi D'Souza

Global Director Of Communications

Email: press@uossm.org

Phone: (647) 528-5029

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.