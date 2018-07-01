Annual Operational Report 2017

The 2017 Annual Operational Report (AOR) describes progress made by UNRWA during the period, 01 January – 31 December 2017, towards the attainment of the strategic outcomes set out in the Agency’s Medium Term Strategy 2016-21 (MTS). Building on efforts to harmonize results reporting and consistent with principles enshrined within the 2005 Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness, the AOR provides a holistic view of UNRWA operations by consolidating the 2017 Commissioner General’s Report to the General Assembly and the Agency’s annual reports with regard to the 2017 oPt Emergency Appeal and the 2016 Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal. It also contains an analysis of progress achieved against programmatic and resource mobilization targets set out in the MTS common monitoring matrix and the UNRWA Resource Mobilization Strategy.