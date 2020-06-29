Annexation will undermine peace and justice: Ecumenical Statement on the Planned Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Territory

ACT Alliance joins with the World Council of Churches, Lutheran World Federation, and World Communion of Reformed Churches in issuing an ecumenical statement on the planned annexation of Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“Annexation of such territories is in direct violation of international law and goes against several international agreements, UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, the 2004 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949,” the statement reads.

“The planned annexation of Palestinian territories by the Government of Israel would be a serious obstacle for the achievement of justice and peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement continues. “It will undermine even more the rights of Palestinians, reducing their mobility, their access to land and livelihoods, to adequate infrastructure and basic services. It will increase forced displacement, and it could prevent humanitarian organizations’ access in order to provide basic services and the necessary lifesaving interventions. ”

ACT, LWF, WCC and WCRC call on: