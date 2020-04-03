Annex to Sitrep 2 April 2020: Health services update and Lifeline details for UNRWA fields of operations

All HCs are operational (only 14 Jordan open today, and 1 HC closed in WB serving Biddu). Health staff, sanitation labourers, distribution staff, and security guards use protective personal equipment (PPE). A drop in the number of patients at HCs has been observed. Special measures are put in place at HCs for triage and limiting contact and time of stay at HCs. NCD patients received medicines to cover 2-3 months of treatment. Some medical services have been reduced/ suspended depending on the fields. Plans for telemedicine/hotlines finalized/in progress as well as plans to reduce health staff where appropriate.

URGENT: IMTD Advisory: Reported phishing emails attacks: IMTD has received many reports of a email phishing attempt that appears to come from a legit UNRWA sender (h.chanaa[@]unrwa.org), with a link to a website that would then ask for your credential. If you receive these emails or any other suspicious messages, DO NO CLICK on any links. This is an attack to try to steal your identity (UNRWA ID/password) and we urge all staff members to NOT CLICK on the link, delete email immediately. If you have accidentally clicked on that link, please change your password immediately at: https://ads.unrwa.org. Send your feedback to your local service help desk: HQA: 2550, HQG: 7670, JFO: 5199, GFO: 7500, LFO: 35555, SFO: 4335 and WFO: 6789. You may email the support staff by replacing “XXX” with your fields’ acronym as above, in the email address: ServiceDesk-XXX@unrwa.org