Anera’s Land Reclamation Projects Bolster Palestinian Rural Communities

by Naser Qadous

Terrace walls are almost as ubiquitous as the olive trees that grow behind them on the arid hills of the West Bank. The crumbling remains of terraces cut by Roman farmers dot the landscape.

Driving along the steep road that leads from Qabalan to Jorish today, the role that terraces continue to play in conserving fertile land for farming is evident. In such mountainous terrain, terracing decreases erosion and surface runoff. In 2014, UNESCO recognized the cultural value of the stone terrace system dating back to antiquity by including the terraces in the West Bank village of Battir on its prestigious World Heritage List. The danger now is that the traditional knowledge of how to build terraces will be lost to future generations.

