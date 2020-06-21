Anabta Branch Offers Creative Online Solutions to Persons With Disabilities

Tulkarem – PRCS branch in Anabta (Tulkarem Governorate) continued to provide services to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing state of health emergency and lockdown. PRCS met the needs of this particular group creatively via online platforms, reflecting a high level of commitment at the service of local communities.

Just a few days after the branch was forced to close down due to the state of health emergency, its Rehabilitation Center started offering online rehabilitation and distance learning services to the 25 children from Tulkarem Governorate enrolled at the Center against a symbolic fee.

The help provided to Samer Husam Rmeilat, a 16 year-old disabled boy, illustrates the vital role played by the branch and its Rehabilitation Center. According to Nawal Abdelfattah, Samer’s mother, “the branch reached out to us around mid-March via a WhatsApp group it created for us mothers. Even though my son, Samer, can neither read nor write, it was vital for the Center to maintain contact with him and with all other disabled children to ensure that they do not lose what they have gained so far. I can clearly see how much this intervention by the Center helped my son”, she said.

“Every day, the Center’s staff would carry out a series of online activities with which the children interacted greatly. Activities took into account the children’s varying learning needs. Staff from the Center even paid the children visits before Eid Al Fitr, offering them gifts and carrying out fun activities with the participation of clowns. This boosted the children’s morale amid the COVID-19 pandemic”, she added.

“Thanks to the Center’s interventions, my son’s condition improved: he became more social and could cross the street on his own to go to the supermarket. I cannot thank the Center’s team, or PRCS, enough for what they are doing. Without them, we would not have seen these notable improvements in our children. The branch has been providing me and my son with help for ten years now, and it has done so much better than any other institution we have worked with during these years”, Nawal added.

