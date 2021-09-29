oPt
The allocation of water resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/48/43) (Advance Unedited Version)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-eighth session
13 September–1 October 2021
Agenda items 2 and 7
Reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories
Summary
This report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was mandated by Human Rights Council resolution 43/32 (2020) that requested the High Commissioner to prepare a report on the allocation of water resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to recommend measures to ensure the implementation of equitable access to safe drinking water in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with international law.
I. Introduction
This report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/32 (2020). It draws on human rights monitoring activities conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), governmental sources, and information from United Nations entities and non-governmental organizations.
OHCHR requested Israel and the State of Palestine to provide information on any action taken or envisaged concerning ensuring the equitable access to safe drinking water to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. The State of Palestine responded with multiple submissions in May and June 2021, while Israel has not responded. Following publication of Human Rights Council report A/HRC/43/71 in February 2020, the Government of Israel announced it would freeze its relations with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). As a consequence, international staff working with the OHCHR office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory have been obliged to work outside the territory complicating the critical mandated work on human rights by the United Nations.
This report should be read in conjunction with other relevant reports.1 The report illustrates how the Israeli occupation policies and practices negatively affect the enjoyment of human rights of the Palestinian people in terms of rights to safe drinking water and sanitation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. The report also assesses the Palestinian authorities’ policies in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure the same rights in accordance with their obligations under international law.
The report assesses various aspects of the allocation of water resources including measures to ensure the implementation of equitable access to safe drinking water in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Owing to space constraints, the report does not address all issues of concern nor all cases documented.