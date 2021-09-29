The allocation of water resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/48/43) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda items 2 and 7

Reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories

Summary

This report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was mandated by Human Rights Council resolution 43/32 (2020) that requested the High Commissioner to prepare a report on the allocation of water resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to recommend measures to ensure the implementation of equitable access to safe drinking water in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with international law.

I. Introduction