Al Mezan Condemns Assault on Protesting Ex-Detainees and Ex-Prisoners, Calls for the Respect of Civil Liberties in Gaza

At 11am on Monday, 18 June 2018, a group of ex-detainees and ex-prisoners were assaulted by individuals in plain clothes, reportedly from local security forces, while at a protest in Al Saraya, Gaza City. The protesters had assembled peacefully to demand an end to the internal Palestinian political division and the punitive measures implemented by the Palestinian Authority on the Gaza Strip.

Al Mezan’s documentation shows that the group of protesters was made up of ex-detainees and former prisoners from multiple political factions. They had come together to organize a series of peaceful protests titled, “The Peaceful Movement to End the Division, Lift Penalties, and Restore Employees’ Rights”. The group announced that a popular protest in Al Saraya would be held at 11am on Monday, 18 June 2018, as part of the series.

Shortly after the protesters assembled, a number of plain clothed individuals arrived at the protest. It has been reported that the individuals were from the security forces of the de facto authorities in Gaza. The reported security forces used slogans different from those agreed-upon by the protest organizers, some of which were inflammatory and caused infighting and unease, for example by insulting the Palestinian President. The plain-clothed security agents began assaulting the protesters, including with batons. They also attacked journalists covering the protest and forced some of them to delete materials, and they destroyed the podium prepared for speakers. The protest organizers then called off the event.

Al Mezan condemns the assault on the protesters and expresses deep concern at what appears to be an organized effort to breach the right of citizens to peaceful assembly. Al Mezan also notes that the police did not intervene to protect protesters.

Al Mezan stresses that civil liberties and human rights, in particular the rights to peaceful assembly and association, freedom of opinion and expression, and of the press are enshrined in local and international laws and must be respected and protected.

Al Mezan reiterates its call on Palestinian political parties to bring a swift and lasting end to the internal division that has accelerated the degradation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory. As part of this call, Al Mezan demands a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into the assault on the peaceful protesters, and for the assailants to be held to account. Al Mezan also calls on competent authorities in Gaza to ensure the protection of peaceful protesters and journalists.