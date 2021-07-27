Al Mezan calls for investigation into house explosion in Gaza that killed one person and injured 14 others

On Thursday morning, 22 July 2021, a house explosion at Zawiya market, Gaza City, killed Atta Ahmed Saqallah, 68, and injured 14 people, one of them critically. Among the injured were also six children.

According to Al Mezan’s field investigation, the explosion originated from Saqallah’s house, which caught fire first. The explosion led to the collapse of large parts of the three-story building where the house was located, also causing damage to nearby houses and shops. Police, civil defense and ambulance crews flocked to the scene, with an investigation into the cause of the explosion being opened.

Al Mezan is deeply concerned about recent house explosions in residential areas throughout the Gaza Strip, which are becoming an increasingly frequent and destabilizing trend. Al Mezan recalls that the recurrence of house explosions in densely populated neighborhoods stands out as a consistent indicator of instability in Gaza that continues to result in civilian casualties and damage to private and public property.

Al Mezan reiterates its calls on the authorities to launch a prompt, comprehensive, and credible investigation into this tragic event. The findings must be shared with the public and stringent measures must be implemented to deter future occurrences of such incidents.