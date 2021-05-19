After his office was bombed in Gaza: A huge local and international solidarity campaign with Qatar Red Crescent

May 19th, 2021 ― Doha: The President of Qatar Red Crescent, Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, expressed his strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian institutions operating in the Gaza Strip, confirming that its relief field teams would continue their humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip. This comes after an Israeli strike on the QRCS office in Gaza, causing deaths and injuries, considering -Cheikh Abdullah Bin Thamer Al Thani- that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani also praised the local and international solidarity campaign that stood by QRCS after the incident, including national associations, international organizations, and Red Crescent and Red Cross societies media organizations and local bodies, which stressed the importance of providing protection to humanitarian teams working to help the people of the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked all those who supported QRCS and particularly the Qatari government, Turkish government and Palestinian Red Crescent, the President of the IFRC the ICRC, the Arab Red Crescent and the Red Cross, the Turkish Red Crescent, the Jordanian Red Crescent, the Dutch Red Cross, Qatar Charity, UNRWA, IHH, the Red Crescent And Red Cross Societies network of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, has received a telephone call from The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini, who expressed solidarity with QRCS, and his condemnation of the shelling of QRCS’s headquarters in the Gaza Strip, and explained that the ICRC stressed the importance of respecting international legal conventions, customs and provisions contained in the four Geneva Conventions, which states: the protection of civilians, crews, medical staff, ambulances and relief workers protected under international humanitarian law. “QRCS’s field team will continue to implement humanitarian relief projects for the victims and needy persons in the Gaza Strip in cooperation and coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent”, noted Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.