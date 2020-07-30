ACTED COVID-19 response through the oPt Humanitarian Fund

People living in quarantine in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) are benefiting from an emergency response project implemented in 2019 by the NGO Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), with support from the oPt Humanitarian Fund (oPt HF).

In early March 2020, the Palestinian Authority (PA) triggered a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and imposed restrictions to contain its spread. But earlier this month, the number of Palestinians in oPt who had contracted COVID-19 more than doubled in a two-week span, reaching 7,734 on 14 July.

Read more on OCHA