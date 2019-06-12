ACT Alliance Alert: Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt) - Conflict

SITUATION

The humanitarian context of the oPt is unique amongst today’s crises. A protracted protection crisis continues in the oPt, which remains largely attributable to ongoing occupation, now in its 52nd year, and the continuing internal Palestinian divide. Recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories have become of deep concern. Since March 2018, 195 Palestinians, including 41 children, were killed and more than 26,000 injured during the Great March of Return protests. There have also been several flare ups this year already.

The West Bank including East Jerusalem has also had its share of a deteriorating humanitarian situation socioeconomically and protection wise. The West Bank faces a complex system of control (both physical and bureaucratic) and thus restricting freedom of movement, access to livelihood as well as land (including grazing land) and natural water resources.

Palestinians also continue to be at risk for forcible transfer due to housing demolitions, forced evictions and discriminatory land and urban planning systems. These elements continue to create an environment in which pressure is created on them to leave certain areas. According to UNOCHA at least one third of all Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem lack an Israeli-issued building permit, potentially placing over 100,000 residents at risk of displacement.

Interventions to help Palestinians in restoring agricultural and farming inputs, expanding grazing lands, providing water resources and protection from forced evictions are urgently needed.